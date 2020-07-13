All apartments in Glastonbury Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

The Tannery

Open Now until 7pm
917 New London Tpke · (858) 360-8704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Glastonbury Center
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT 06033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,582

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 4109 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,582

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,719

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,998

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 2104 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,023

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2311 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,024

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tannery.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Modernly Crafted. Historically Refined. This historic Destination Lifestyle Community is comprised of 250 distinctive apartment homes, 32 acres of natural preserved land, and a social center with over 6,000 square feet of commercial space, a restaurant, outdoor spaces and water features. The modern, loft-inspired feel of the studio and one bedroom apartments features granite and stainless appliances. Around Flanagan's Green, the cottage-style one, two, and select three bedroom homes offer inviting views, natural light and spa-inspired bathrooms. The Tannery stands out from other homes in the area quite simply from it's more streamlined package. With access to The Founder's Club amenities, an on-site restaurant and eleven acres of wooded land, The Tannery goes beyond any apartment home you have seen. A storied past will transition to a bold, bright future for Connecticut residents, here at The Tannery.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tannery have any available units?
The Tannery has 20 units available starting at $1,582 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Tannery have?
Some of The Tannery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tannery currently offering any rent specials?
The Tannery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tannery pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tannery is pet friendly.
Does The Tannery offer parking?
Yes, The Tannery offers parking.
Does The Tannery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tannery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tannery have a pool?
Yes, The Tannery has a pool.
Does The Tannery have accessible units?
Yes, The Tannery has accessible units.
Does The Tannery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tannery has units with dishwashers.
Does The Tannery have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Tannery has units with air conditioning.
