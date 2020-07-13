Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging courtyard dog park fire pit internet cafe key fob access package receiving pool table yoga

Modernly Crafted. Historically Refined. This historic Destination Lifestyle Community is comprised of 250 distinctive apartment homes, 32 acres of natural preserved land, and a social center with over 6,000 square feet of commercial space, a restaurant, outdoor spaces and water features. The modern, loft-inspired feel of the studio and one bedroom apartments features granite and stainless appliances. Around Flanagan's Green, the cottage-style one, two, and select three bedroom homes offer inviting views, natural light and spa-inspired bathrooms. The Tannery stands out from other homes in the area quite simply from it's more streamlined package. With access to The Founder's Club amenities, an on-site restaurant and eleven acres of wooded land, The Tannery goes beyond any apartment home you have seen. A storied past will transition to a bold, bright future for Connecticut residents, here at The Tannery.