Amenities
Modernly Crafted. Historically Refined. This historic Destination Lifestyle Community is comprised of 250 distinctive apartment homes, 32 acres of natural preserved land, and a social center with over 6,000 square feet of commercial space, a restaurant, outdoor spaces and water features. The modern, loft-inspired feel of the studio and one bedroom apartments features granite and stainless appliances. Around Flanagan's Green, the cottage-style one, two, and select three bedroom homes offer inviting views, natural light and spa-inspired bathrooms. The Tannery stands out from other homes in the area quite simply from it's more streamlined package. With access to The Founder's Club amenities, an on-site restaurant and eleven acres of wooded land, The Tannery goes beyond any apartment home you have seen. A storied past will transition to a bold, bright future for Connecticut residents, here at The Tannery.