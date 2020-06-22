All apartments in Greenwich
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

55 Indian Harbor Dr

55 Indian Harbor Drive · (203) 921-5507
Location

55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830
Downtown Greenwich

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 4.5 baths, $12500 · Avail. Aug 1

$12,500

3 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
garage
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room. Kitchen is equipped with custom built cabinetry and Wolf / Subzero appliances. 1st Floor has 9' ceilings and includes an office, full bathroom, gas fireplace, large windows and skylights. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms all with ensuite baths and walk-in closets. Master Suite includes electric fireplace, soaking tub, large shower, and heated floors. Wood floors through out. Elevators, generators, speakers, central vacuum for each unit. Heated 2 car garages with electric car charger. Walk up storage in attic. Outdoor space includes front porch, rear bluestone patio, and one additional parking space. Available of August 1st. Photos coming soon.

(RLNE5853643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have any available units?
55 Indian Harbor Dr has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have?
Some of 55 Indian Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Indian Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
55 Indian Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Indian Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 55 Indian Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 55 Indian Harbor Dr does offer parking.
Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Indian Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have a pool?
No, 55 Indian Harbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 55 Indian Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Indian Harbor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Indian Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 Indian Harbor Dr has units with air conditioning.
