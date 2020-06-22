55 Indian Harbor Dr

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room. Kitchen is equipped with custom built cabinetry and Wolf / Subzero appliances. 1st Floor has 9' ceilings and includes an office, full bathroom, gas fireplace, large windows and skylights. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms all with ensuite baths and walk-in closets. Master Suite includes electric fireplace, soaking tub, large shower, and heated floors. Wood floors through out. Elevators, generators, speakers, central vacuum for each unit. Heated 2 car garages with electric car charger. Walk up storage in attic. Outdoor space includes front porch, rear bluestone patio, and one additional parking space. Available of August 1st. Photos coming soon.



(RLNE5853643)