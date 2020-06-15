44 Greenwich Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath luxury townhouse style apartment on coveted Greenwich Avenue. Palatial 10ft+ high ceilings with oversizedwindows for an abundance of natural light. New Manhattan style kitchen w/stainless steel appliances heat/stain resistant quartz countertops and custom built-ins.Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, generously scaled living areas, in-unit laundry. Just steps to the train for 37 min. Express to Grand Central. Experience alldowntown Greenwich has to offer w/world class shopping, restaurants, parks, harbor & beaches! Take Ferry Service to Great Captain Island & Island Beach &walk to Bruce Park/Museum. Potential garage parking available at additional cost.