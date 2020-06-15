All apartments in Greenwich
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:14 AM

44 Greenwich Avenue

44 Greenwich Ave · (203) 252-4286
Location

44 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830
Downtown Greenwich

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-1 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath luxury townhouse style apartment on coveted Greenwich Avenue. Palatial 10ft+ high ceilings with oversizedwindows for an abundance of natural light. New Manhattan style kitchen w/stainless steel appliances heat/stain resistant quartz countertops and custom built-ins.Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, generously scaled living areas, in-unit laundry. Just steps to the train for 37 min. Express to Grand Central. Experience alldowntown Greenwich has to offer w/world class shopping, restaurants, parks, harbor & beaches! Take Ferry Service to Great Captain Island & Island Beach &walk to Bruce Park/Museum. Potential garage parking available at additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
44 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 44 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 Greenwich Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44 Greenwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 44 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44 Greenwich Avenue does offer parking.
Does 44 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Greenwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Greenwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Greenwich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Greenwich Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
