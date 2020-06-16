All apartments in Greenwich
Find more places like 28 Woodland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwich, CT
/
28 Woodland Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

28 Woodland Drive

28 Woodland Drive · (203) 517-6292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenwich
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830
Downtown Greenwich

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very rare downtown condo townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge garage with storage and a work space and another separate parking space. Move in ready home with abundant windows and natural light and unbelievable storage. The first floor open flow is perfect for entertaining with a gorgeous kitchen and roomy island, custom cabinetry allowing ample storage including a Lazy Susan, beautiful hardwood floors and sliders to a deck. This home offers large bedrooms and beautiful baths with high end finishes. Enjoy two zone gas heat with Nest controls. Nestled among multi-million dollar homes, this sought after location is minutes to Greenwich Avenue shopping, entertainment and restaurants, Metro North, Equinox and Soul Cycle, waterfront parks and sports fields. 3D Walk Thru Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Yf4C197hvQS&brand=0.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Woodland Drive have any available units?
28 Woodland Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 28 Woodland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Woodland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28 Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 28 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28 Woodland Drive does offer parking.
Does 28 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Woodland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Woodland Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Woodland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 Woodland Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St
Greenwich, CT 06831
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830

Similar Pages

Greenwich 1 BedroomsGreenwich 2 Bedrooms
Greenwich Apartments with PoolGreenwich Pet Friendly Places
Greenwich Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Nyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYRidgefield, CTNorth Hills, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Chickahominy

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity