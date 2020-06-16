28 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Very rare downtown condo townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge garage with storage and a work space and another separate parking space. Move in ready home with abundant windows and natural light and unbelievable storage. The first floor open flow is perfect for entertaining with a gorgeous kitchen and roomy island, custom cabinetry allowing ample storage including a Lazy Susan, beautiful hardwood floors and sliders to a deck. This home offers large bedrooms and beautiful baths with high end finishes. Enjoy two zone gas heat with Nest controls. Nestled among multi-million dollar homes, this sought after location is minutes to Greenwich Avenue shopping, entertainment and restaurants, Metro North, Equinox and Soul Cycle, waterfront parks and sports fields. 3D Walk Thru Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Yf4C197hvQS&brand=0.