Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

619 Danbury Road

619 Danbury Road · (203) 733-2656
Location

619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,985

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
guest parking
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish. Two full baths, one of which is private to the Master Bedroom, a full-size washer and dryer in the unit, one reserved parking space and plenty of visitor parking spots for a second car, terrace. Elevator building. An ideal commute location that is convenient to all area shopping and amenities - Ridgefield/Danbury. Pet ok with landlord approval (add'l 25.00 per month to rent. Private storage unit available for lease at $35/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Danbury Road have any available units?
619 Danbury Road has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 619 Danbury Road have?
Some of 619 Danbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
619 Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Danbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Danbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 619 Danbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 619 Danbury Road offers parking.
Does 619 Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Danbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Danbury Road have a pool?
No, 619 Danbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 619 Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, 619 Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Danbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Danbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Danbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
