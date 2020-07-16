619 Danbury Road

Amenities

Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish. Two full baths, one of which is private to the Master Bedroom, a full-size washer and dryer in the unit, one reserved parking space and plenty of visitor parking spots for a second car, terrace. Elevator building. An ideal commute location that is convenient to all area shopping and amenities - Ridgefield/Danbury. Pet ok with landlord approval (add'l 25.00 per month to rent. Private storage unit available for lease at $35/mo.