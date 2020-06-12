/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
96 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3
131 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Contact: Levi M. 646 923 1524 Newly Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of East Haven
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Annex
1 Unit Available
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Prospect Hill
17 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Similar Pages
East Haven 1 BedroomsEast Haven 2 BedroomsEast Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Haven 3 BedroomsEast Haven Apartments with Balcony
East Haven Apartments with GarageEast Haven Apartments with GymEast Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Haven Apartments with ParkingEast Haven Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY