15 Krakow Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.5 bath half-duplex on a quiet calm dead end street on the Derby/Orange city line. Great insulation, propane gas, and central air keep the utilities LOW! Walk in and relax in a spacious living room area, enjoying a meal in your EIK, and of course half bath on the main level perfect for guests. On the second floor you will find (3) total large bedrooms with ample closet space along with a completely updated full bathroom. Lower level is a full size walk-out basement with interior access for all the storage someone could ask for. Krakow St is tucked away peacefully and calmly yet close to Merritt PKWY, RT 8, YALE Hospital, and so much more! Great landlords. Tenants usually stay for longer than just a year because of the aura this property brings. Enjoy the rear deck where you could find yourself staring at the private pond or grilling a nice dinner for friends and family. Parking in lot and Washer/Dryer hook ups in main level half-bath make life easy. Don't miss out on this beautiful rental. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references.