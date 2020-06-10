All apartments in Derby
15 Krakow Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:26 AM

15 Krakow Street

15 Krakow Street · (203) 980-2509
Location

15 Krakow Street, Derby, CT 06418

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.5 bath half-duplex on a quiet calm dead end street on the Derby/Orange city line. Great insulation, propane gas, and central air keep the utilities LOW! Walk in and relax in a spacious living room area, enjoying a meal in your EIK, and of course half bath on the main level perfect for guests. On the second floor you will find (3) total large bedrooms with ample closet space along with a completely updated full bathroom. Lower level is a full size walk-out basement with interior access for all the storage someone could ask for. Krakow St is tucked away peacefully and calmly yet close to Merritt PKWY, RT 8, YALE Hospital, and so much more! Great landlords. Tenants usually stay for longer than just a year because of the aura this property brings. Enjoy the rear deck where you could find yourself staring at the private pond or grilling a nice dinner for friends and family. Parking in lot and Washer/Dryer hook ups in main level half-bath make life easy. Don't miss out on this beautiful rental. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Krakow Street have any available units?
15 Krakow Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Krakow Street have?
Some of 15 Krakow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Krakow Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Krakow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Krakow Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Krakow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derby.
Does 15 Krakow Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Krakow Street does offer parking.
Does 15 Krakow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Krakow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Krakow Street have a pool?
No, 15 Krakow Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Krakow Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Krakow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Krakow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Krakow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Krakow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Krakow Street has units with air conditioning.
