3 bedroom apartments
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
Noroton Heights
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first
Noroton Heights
250 West Avenue
250 West Avenue, Darien, CT
The perfect rental! WALK to Noroton train, shopping, Darien High School and Middlesex Middle School. Spacious and bright, 5 zone heat, large kitchen w/island & breakfast bar opening to FR w/fpl, sliders to deck & yard.
Tokeneke
25 Tokeneke Trail
25 Tokeneke Trail, Darien, CT
Direct waterfront property in Tokeneke, sited high with unsurpassed views of Scott's Cove and Long Island Sound.
16 Allwood Road
16 Allwood Road, Darien, CT
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY AT GREAT VALUE! LIVE IN ONE OF DARIEN'S PREMIER PRIVATE ASSOCIATIONS. Short term rental (July 1-September 30th). This sun-filled, well-maintained FOUR bedroom, 2 ½ bath, 3500 sq foot home in Allwood Association.
Tokeneke
91 RAYMOND Street
91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom.
4 Red Barn Road
4 Red Barn Road, Darien, CT
Expanded carriage house in park-like setting located on private cul-de-sac within walking distance of train. Large family room/playroom with sliders to open level lawn. Extra bonus is heated two-car garage. Privacy and seclusion, yet close to town.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
East Side
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.
Rowayton
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.
Springdale
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.
Rowayton
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with
Rowayton
29 Pine Point Road
29 Pine Point Road, Norwalk, CT
This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind.
East Side
143 Seaside Avenue
143 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
Peaceful Light-filled house with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, basement for storage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to the beach close to bus lines and downtown.
The Cove
11 Mathews Street
11 Mathews Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with hardwood through out. large living room, newer eat in kitchen offering newer appliances and with an additional sunroom leading to a good size backyard.
Springdale
147 Slice Drive
147 Slice Drive, Stamford, CT
Updated & Freshly painted Colonial located on Cul-de-sac overlooking Woodway Country Club near New Canaan border. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout.
Springdale
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1603 sqft
A Spacious 1,603 SF 3 Bed & 2 Full and 2 Half Bath End Unit Townhouse in Springdale Neighborhood has a lot to offer:- New Renovated Baths.
Rowayton
5 Little Brook Road
5 Little Brook Road, Norwalk, CT
For rent starting June 1. Secluded and safe on a discreet wooded cul de sac with kids and grandparents living nearby, this comfy home is centrally located between Rowayton Village and the train station.
11 Keeler Avenue
11 Keeler Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1777 sqft
The historic ''George and Mary Smith'' house is brimming with character and charm. This antique colonial is sited on a landscaped and fenced level 0.59 acres with original stone walls, flower and vegetable gardens, and 100 year old rose bushes.
Glenbrook
25 Pine Hill Avenue
25 Pine Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Newly renovated tri-level 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1800 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1557 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1715 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
