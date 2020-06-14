77 Leroy Avenue

Amenities
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS. Just steps from Darien's Tilley Pond Park, MTA train station & downtown shops, dining & entertainment. Additional amenities: elevator, gated garage w/assigned parking, washer/dryer in unit, hardwd flrs thru-out, sec. sys. Pets allowed (w/restrictions). For 62 and older. Short-term rental of 6 months or longer available at $4850 per month.