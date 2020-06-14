77 Leroy Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage new construction

NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS. Just steps from Darien's Tilley Pond Park, MTA train station & downtown shops, dining & entertainment. Additional amenities: elevator, gated garage w/assigned parking, washer/dryer in unit, hardwd flrs thru-out, sec. sys. Pets allowed (w/restrictions). For 62 and older. Short-term rental of 6 months or longer available at $4850 per month.