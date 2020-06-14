All apartments in Darien
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:39 PM

77 Leroy Avenue

77 Leroy Avenue · (203) 984-0644
Location

77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT 06820

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1372 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS. Just steps from Darien's Tilley Pond Park, MTA train station & downtown shops, dining & entertainment. Additional amenities: elevator, gated garage w/assigned parking, washer/dryer in unit, hardwd flrs thru-out, sec. sys. Pets allowed (w/restrictions). For 62 and older. Short-term rental of 6 months or longer available at $4850 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Leroy Avenue have any available units?
77 Leroy Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Leroy Avenue have?
Some of 77 Leroy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Leroy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
77 Leroy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Leroy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Leroy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 77 Leroy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 77 Leroy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 77 Leroy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Leroy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Leroy Avenue have a pool?
No, 77 Leroy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 77 Leroy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 77 Leroy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Leroy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Leroy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Leroy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Leroy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
