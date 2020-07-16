All apartments in Darien
Find more places like 6 Hummingbird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Darien, CT
/
6 Hummingbird Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:47 AM

6 Hummingbird Lane

6 Hummingbird Lane · (917) 620-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Darien
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Hummingbird Lane, Darien, CT 06820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxurious, fully furnished short-term rental avail 7/15/20-8/15/20. Stately 7 bedroom/5 and a half bath Georgian Colonial perfectly situated on 2+ acres on a quiet coveted cul-de-sac that is central to schools, town, and train. This grand 6300+sf home is meticulously maintained and renovated with high-end finishings, custom millwork, and exceptional design. Breathtaking, oversized dream kitchen with double islands is the heart of the home. This property is also available for sale at $2,995,000. (See Flexmls #35829 for full sale listing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
6 Hummingbird Lane has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Hummingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 6 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Hummingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6 Hummingbird Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820

Similar Pages

Darien 1 BedroomsDarien 2 Bedrooms
Darien Apartments with Washer-DryersDarien Dog Friendly Apartments
Darien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CT
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYLevittown, NYBridgeport, CTEast Meadow, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYRoslyn, NYJericho, NYMount Kisco, NYWestport, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Noroton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportNorwalk Community College
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyConcordia College-New York
CUNY LaGuardia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity