Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Expanded carriage house in park-like setting located on private cul-de-sac within walking distance of train. Large family room/playroom with sliders to open level lawn. Extra bonus is heated two-car garage. Privacy and seclusion, yet close to town. Tenant to use Rowayton Fuel. One month’s rent plus two month’s security, all utilities, no smokers. References required. Landlord provides lawn care and snow removal. Landlord reserves the right to meet prospective tenants. Two year lease considered. Easy to show.