16 Allwood Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY AT GREAT VALUE! LIVE IN ONE OF DARIEN'S PREMIER PRIVATE ASSOCIATIONS. 2 MONTH RENTAL (July 1-August 31st).



This sun-filled, well-maintained FOUR bedroom, 2 ½ bath, 3500 sq foot home in Allwood Association. Set on 2+ tranquil acres complete with mature plantings, private in ground pool, stone walls, a level backyard surrounds the house, and only minutes from the train for city commuting or day trips.



This home offers a spacious open floor plan, which is great for family life as well as for entertaining!



The large open kitchen is complete with a center island and plenty of storage space along with access to a dining room, perfect for holiday gatherings… and a large family room complete with fireplace and sliders which open to the wonderful outdoor patios!



A second large Living Room with another fireplace along with a wonderful large glass patio with expansive views of the property… completes the first level of living space.



Four upstairs bedrooms all offer abundant light and space. Two full baths complete the spacious second floor.



The lower level has a wonderful finished all purpose playroom and/or rec room complete with built-ins and storage. A two car attached garage completes the lower level.



Come see this perfect rental… with plenty of space, plenty of light AND in a wonderful location! Offering award winning schools and a great OPPORTUNITY to live in the coveted Allwood Association!