Darien, CT
16 Allwood Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

16 Allwood Road

16 Allwood Road · (203) 912-7061
Location

16 Allwood Road, Darien, CT 06820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3559 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY AT GREAT VALUE! LIVE IN ONE OF DARIEN'S PREMIER PRIVATE ASSOCIATIONS. 2 MONTH RENTAL (July 1-August 31st).

This sun-filled, well-maintained FOUR bedroom, 2 ½ bath, 3500 sq foot home in Allwood Association. Set on 2+ tranquil acres complete with mature plantings, private in ground pool, stone walls, a level backyard surrounds the house, and only minutes from the train for city commuting or day trips.

This home offers a spacious open floor plan, which is great for family life as well as for entertaining!

The large open kitchen is complete with a center island and plenty of storage space along with access to a dining room, perfect for holiday gatherings… and a large family room complete with fireplace and sliders which open to the wonderful outdoor patios!

A second large Living Room with another fireplace along with a wonderful large glass patio with expansive views of the property… completes the first level of living space.

Four upstairs bedrooms all offer abundant light and space. Two full baths complete the spacious second floor.

The lower level has a wonderful finished all purpose playroom and/or rec room complete with built-ins and storage. A two car attached garage completes the lower level.

Come see this perfect rental… with plenty of space, plenty of light AND in a wonderful location! Offering award winning schools and a great OPPORTUNITY to live in the coveted Allwood Association!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Allwood Road have any available units?
16 Allwood Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Allwood Road have?
Some of 16 Allwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Allwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
16 Allwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Allwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 16 Allwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 16 Allwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 16 Allwood Road does offer parking.
Does 16 Allwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Allwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Allwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 16 Allwood Road has a pool.
Does 16 Allwood Road have accessible units?
No, 16 Allwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Allwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Allwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Allwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Allwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
