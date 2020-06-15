106 Stephen Mather Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage

Enjoy the summer in a completely renovated home with new kitchens and baths set in Fairfield County's best beach town. The heart of the home is the large gourmet kitchen that opens onto the terrace and large backyard. Offering five bedrooms, four full and two half baths, multiple recreation and/or office spaces, and an elevator with a back staircase to newly designed wing this house truly has it all - and has the versatility to accommodate an in-law suite or mobility-challenged family member. HOUSE ALSO FOR SALE - come for the summer and you'll decide to stay! Close to beaches, transportation, town & shopping - come explore Darien for the summer! Video with virtual tour available.