All apartments in Darien
Find more places like 106 Stephen Mather Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Darien, CT
/
106 Stephen Mather Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

106 Stephen Mather Road

106 Stephen Mather Road · (203) 722-1781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Darien
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 Stephen Mather Road, Darien, CT 06820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Enjoy the summer in a completely renovated home with new kitchens and baths set in Fairfield County's best beach town. The heart of the home is the large gourmet kitchen that opens onto the terrace and large backyard. Offering five bedrooms, four full and two half baths, multiple recreation and/or office spaces, and an elevator with a back staircase to newly designed wing this house truly has it all - and has the versatility to accommodate an in-law suite or mobility-challenged family member. HOUSE ALSO FOR SALE - come for the summer and you'll decide to stay! Close to beaches, transportation, town & shopping - come explore Darien for the summer! Video with virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Stephen Mather Road have any available units?
106 Stephen Mather Road has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Stephen Mather Road have?
Some of 106 Stephen Mather Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Stephen Mather Road currently offering any rent specials?
106 Stephen Mather Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Stephen Mather Road pet-friendly?
No, 106 Stephen Mather Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 106 Stephen Mather Road offer parking?
Yes, 106 Stephen Mather Road does offer parking.
Does 106 Stephen Mather Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Stephen Mather Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Stephen Mather Road have a pool?
No, 106 Stephen Mather Road does not have a pool.
Does 106 Stephen Mather Road have accessible units?
Yes, 106 Stephen Mather Road has accessible units.
Does 106 Stephen Mather Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Stephen Mather Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Stephen Mather Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Stephen Mather Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 Stephen Mather Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820

Similar Pages

Darien 1 BedroomsDarien 2 Bedrooms
Darien Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDarien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Darien Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYRidgefield, CTNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityConcordia College-New York
CUNY LaGuardia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity