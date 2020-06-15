All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

981 Sylvan Ave

981 Sylvan Avenue · (203) 354-2479
Location

981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit Single Family House · Avail. now

$3,500

7 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lot size of 6724 SQFT., new windows, siding, walls, electrical system, plumbing, baseboard heat, hardwood floors, fire place , 2 car garage, big front and backyard, spacious basement with, washer and dryer hook up, quiet neighborhood, walking distance, to local supermarkets, shopping centers, close to Metro North, parks, beach, hospitals, main universities, (Fairfield University, University of Bridgeport and SHU) ,15 minutes from Yale University, easy access to I- 95. and Merrit Pkway. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Sylvan Ave have any available units?
981 Sylvan Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 981 Sylvan Ave have?
Some of 981 Sylvan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Sylvan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
981 Sylvan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Sylvan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 981 Sylvan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 981 Sylvan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 981 Sylvan Ave does offer parking.
Does 981 Sylvan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Sylvan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Sylvan Ave have a pool?
No, 981 Sylvan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 981 Sylvan Ave have accessible units?
No, 981 Sylvan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Sylvan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Sylvan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Sylvan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Sylvan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
