981 Sylvan Ave

Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lot size of 6724 SQFT., new windows, siding, walls, electrical system, plumbing, baseboard heat, hardwood floors, fire place , 2 car garage, big front and backyard, spacious basement with, washer and dryer hook up, quiet neighborhood, walking distance, to local supermarkets, shopping centers, close to Metro North, parks, beach, hospitals, main universities, (Fairfield University, University of Bridgeport and SHU) ,15 minutes from Yale University, easy access to I- 95. and Merrit Pkway. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



