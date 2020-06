Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945



1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.

904 sq ft

Recently updated kitchen with new appliances

Exposed brick walls in kitchen

Gorgeous balcony

Downstairs storage room

Central AC/Heat

Washer & Dryer in Unit

Covered Garage for 1 car and an extra parking spot outside

Wood Floors and carpet in bedroom

Snow Cleanup and Landscape included

Utilities not included

Small pets ok with additional pet deposit.

North End Bridgeport on Trumbull/Fairfield line, near Mall/Merritt Parkway

3 minutes to Sacred Heart University



Requirements:

No previous evictions

Income = 2-3x Rent

References

$40 application fee for Credit/ background screening

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111945

Property Id 111945



(RLNE5843309)