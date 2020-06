Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spotless ready to move in condition.Lots of living space over 2000 sqf.Renovated in 2016.Replacement windows hardwood floors.1 Bedroom in 1st floor 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floors.Basement rooms and Garage not included .Close to busline and St Vincent Hospital .Good size Deck and back yard.1st month,last month and security deposit.References and credit ck.No pets or Smoking.Sec 8 welcome.