350 Bunnell Street

Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Newly renovated kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, hardwood floor, pantry and new appliances. All new thermal windows. Brand new heating systems, hot water tank and video security system for perimeter of the property. A cozy balcony great for relaxing in the evening. Additional open space in the upper level between two bedrooms can be used as second living room or for study area. Section 8 welcomed.