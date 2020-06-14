All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

350 Bunnell Street

350 Bunnell Street · (203) 581-0646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT 06607
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Newly renovated kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, hardwood floor, pantry and new appliances. All new thermal windows. Brand new heating systems, hot water tank and video security system for perimeter of the property. A cozy balcony great for relaxing in the evening. Additional open space in the upper level between two bedrooms can be used as second living room or for study area. Section 8 welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Bunnell Street have any available units?
350 Bunnell Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Bunnell Street have?
Some of 350 Bunnell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Bunnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 Bunnell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Bunnell Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 Bunnell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 350 Bunnell Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 Bunnell Street does offer parking.
Does 350 Bunnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Bunnell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Bunnell Street have a pool?
No, 350 Bunnell Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 Bunnell Street have accessible units?
No, 350 Bunnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Bunnell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Bunnell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Bunnell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Bunnell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
