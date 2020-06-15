All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 25 Ellsworth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
25 Ellsworth Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

25 Ellsworth Street

25 Ellsworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Black Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Heat and hot water included! Just renovated! Freshly painted! All new appliances! New Carpeting! Fantastic one bedroom unit in very stable Black Rock building overlooking the park. Private balcony with great views and fresh breezes. Assigned parking. Laundry in building. This unit will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
25 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 25 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 25 Ellsworth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ellsworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 25 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Ellsworth Street does offer parking.
Does 25 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 25 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Ellsworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Ellsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Ellsworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College