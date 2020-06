Amenities

Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views. Also upper level porches from 2 bedrooms. Rental rate is per WEEK not per month. Rates vary depending on dates and length of stay. Call for info. No pets. No smoking. Available September and early October. Fully rented now until Sept. This is a summer cottage only and is not available for year round use.