674 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range

Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area. Living room with plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout - laundry located in the apartment. Deck area area off kitchen to sit and enjoy some private outdoor space, along with nice backyard . Walk to train station, town green, shops and restaurants. Annual multi-year lease available - rental application/credit check. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 1 1/2 months security.