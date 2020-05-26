All apartments in Branford Center
674 Main Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:55 PM

674 Main Street

674 Main Street · (203) 605-6696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT 06405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area. Living room with plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout - laundry located in the apartment. Deck area area off kitchen to sit and enjoy some private outdoor space, along with nice backyard . Walk to train station, town green, shops and restaurants. Annual multi-year lease available - rental application/credit check. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 1 1/2 months security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Main Street have any available units?
674 Main Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 674 Main Street have?
Some of 674 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
674 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 674 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branford Center.
Does 674 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 674 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 674 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 674 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Main Street have a pool?
No, 674 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 674 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 674 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 674 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
