/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomfield, CT
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,124
1533 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1507 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
272 cleaveland ave
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681 4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
132 Andover St
132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance. Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20 Proctor Drive
20 Proctor Drive, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1702 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom spilt level home with a living room, dining room and family room, possibility of making it a 4 bedroom in the family room. Additional space in the lower level basement. Hardwood floors through out the home.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Asylum Hill
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
41 Adams Street
41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
16 Lincoln St 1
16 Lincoln St, Hartford, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below 3D VIRTUAL TOUR:
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North End
1 Unit Available
2730 Main Street
2730 Main Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3514 sqft
This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Poquonock Avenue
1024 Poquonock Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1251 sqft
Beautiful Split Level home located on Poquonock Ave in Windsor. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, large family room, a cozy deck off the master bedroom overlooking large backyard and a 1 car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
209 Pine Lane Extension
209 Pine Lane Ext, Hartford County, CT
Not Ready to Buy Yet? But want the luxury of living in a Single Family Home! Don’t look anymore! You can rent this adorable 4 bedroom cape that features three full bathrooms, formal dining room, living room, eat in kitchen, first floor bedroom and
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
10 Mortson Street
10 Mortson Street, Hartford, CT
WOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 FLOOR UNIT FOUR (4) BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN HARTFORD. THIS UNIT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION OFFERS REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND NEW WINDOWS..LAUNDRY HOOKUP IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM NEXT TO KITCHEN.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomfield
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Pintail Cir
30 Pintail Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lakewood living - Property Id: 300276 Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths home for rent with a finished lower level. Gas heat & Central AC. Available in August. No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Oak St
16 Oak Street, Hampden County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own. Immediate sale also offered.
Similar Pages
Bloomfield 1 BedroomsBloomfield 2 BedroomsBloomfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomfield 3 BedroomsBloomfield Accessible ApartmentsBloomfield Apartments with Balcony
Bloomfield Apartments with GarageBloomfield Apartments with GymBloomfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBloomfield Apartments with ParkingBloomfield Apartments with Pool