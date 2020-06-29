All apartments in Bloomfield
Windsor Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Windsor Crossing Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
40 Barry Circle · (251) 237-7855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Call the office for more details
Location

40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 95 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
WELCOME TO WINDSOR CROSSING. At Windsor Crossing, you will experience comfort, style, and convenience in one of our superior townhouse style units. Our spacious two and three bedroom townhouse residences are designed to provide the ultimate in contemporary living and feature Free Heat and Hot Water, direct access garages, private entrances, and elegant floor plans with eat in kitchens, formal dining rooms and 1 and 1/2 baths. When touring our homes, be sure to notice our fully applianced state of the art eat-in kitchens with oak-trimmed cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Each unit also features abundant closet space and full private basements with washer dryer hookups. At Windsor Crossing you will receive outstanding value and impeccable service. This quiet and serene community is well located only minutes from both I-91 and I-84, with easy access to area shopping plazas, restaurants and entertainment sites. All these wonderful features are further enhanced by Paredim Communities a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions only
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached Private Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Windsor Crossing Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Windsor Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Crossing Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH RENT FREE! Call the office for more details
Is Windsor Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Windsor Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Crossing Apartments have a pool?
No, Windsor Crossing Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Windsor Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windsor Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
