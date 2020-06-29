Windsor Crossing Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking

WELCOME TO WINDSOR CROSSING. At Windsor Crossing, you will experience comfort, style, and convenience in one of our superior townhouse style units. Our spacious two and three bedroom townhouse residences are designed to provide the ultimate in contemporary living and feature Free Heat and Hot Water, direct access garages, private entrances, and elegant floor plans with eat in kitchens, formal dining rooms and 1 and 1/2 baths. When touring our homes, be sure to notice our fully applianced state of the art eat-in kitchens with oak-trimmed cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Each unit also features abundant closet space and full private basements with washer dryer hookups. At Windsor Crossing you will receive outstanding value and impeccable service. This quiet and serene community is well located only minutes from both I-91 and I-84, with easy access to area shopping plazas, restaurants and entertainment sites. All these wonderful features are further enhanced by Paredim Communities a