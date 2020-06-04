All apartments in Bloomfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Arbors at Brighton Park

627 Brighton Park Way · (860) 431-2698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 MONTHS RENT FREE! Call the office for more details.
Location

627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3302 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 3202 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 5109 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4104 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 5206 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 4101 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors at Brighton Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and dryers, and walk in closets. Since we are only minutes from I91, take a few extra minutes to sip your morning coffee while enjoying the scenery and sound of songbirds from your balcony.

After work, exhale and relax at the resort style, heated swimming pool, one of our cool and comfortable outdoor living spaces, or in front of the warm fireplace. Enjoy a stress-relieving workout at our state-of-the-art fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment complete with the hottest commodity in the workout world, a Peloton Bike!

Experience the hype with live rides streamed directly from Peloton's NYC studio! The Peloton experience offers a top of the line workout in the comfort of your own community. Let The Arbors at Brighton Park show you h

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $1475-$2330
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 25lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: $100 parking fee for garage use. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbors at Brighton Park have any available units?
The Arbors at Brighton Park has 11 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Arbors at Brighton Park have?
Some of The Arbors at Brighton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors at Brighton Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors at Brighton Park is offering the following rent specials: 2 MONTHS RENT FREE! Call the office for more details.
Is The Arbors at Brighton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors at Brighton Park offer parking?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park offers parking.
Does The Arbors at Brighton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors at Brighton Park have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park has a pool.
Does The Arbors at Brighton Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park has accessible units.
Does The Arbors at Brighton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park has units with dishwashers.
Does The Arbors at Brighton Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Arbors at Brighton Park has units with air conditioning.
