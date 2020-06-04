Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed garage

Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and dryers, and walk in closets. Since we are only minutes from I91, take a few extra minutes to sip your morning coffee while enjoying the scenery and sound of songbirds from your balcony.



After work, exhale and relax at the resort style, heated swimming pool, one of our cool and comfortable outdoor living spaces, or in front of the warm fireplace. Enjoy a stress-relieving workout at our state-of-the-art fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment complete with the hottest commodity in the workout world, a Peloton Bike!



Experience the hype with live rides streamed directly from Peloton's NYC studio! The Peloton experience offers a top of the line workout in the comfort of your own community. Let The Arbors at Brighton Park show you h