All apartments in Bethel
Find more places like 83 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel, CT
/
83 South Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:14 PM

83 South Street

83 South Street · (203) 733-2708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

83 South Street, Bethel, CT 06801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. New Kitchen, bath, and all new flooring have been installed. The yard is getting a complete clean up and the above ground pool will be ready for summer fun! Landlord will open and close the pool and provide chemicals. Enjoy the wood burning stove on those cold winter nights! There is a very unique shed in the back yard along with a basketball court! Garbage removal is included in rent. All this right in the heart of downtown Bethel. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, library, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 South Street have any available units?
83 South Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 South Street have?
Some of 83 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
83 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 83 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethel.
Does 83 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 83 South Street does offer parking.
Does 83 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 South Street have a pool?
Yes, 83 South Street has a pool.
Does 83 South Street have accessible units?
No, 83 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 83 South Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bethel 2 BedroomsBethel 3 Bedrooms
Bethel Apartments with GarageBethel Dog Friendly Apartments
Bethel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NY
Westport, CTTorrington, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
CUNY Lehman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity