83 South Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. New Kitchen, bath, and all new flooring have been installed. The yard is getting a complete clean up and the above ground pool will be ready for summer fun! Landlord will open and close the pool and provide chemicals. Enjoy the wood burning stove on those cold winter nights! There is a very unique shed in the back yard along with a basketball court! Garbage removal is included in rent. All this right in the heart of downtown Bethel. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, library, etc...