3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodmoor, CO
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.
15655 Blue Pearl Court
15655 Blue Pearl Ct, Woodmoor, CO
IMMACULATE TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
147 Metcalf Lane
147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmoor
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
2316 Creek Valley Circle
2316 Creek Valley Circle, Monument, CO
2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY.
728 Saber Creek Dr
728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th! This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement.
16259 Windy Creek Dr
16259 Windy Creek Drive, Monument, CO
Awesome Ranch Style Home In Jackson Creek! - This lovely home is waiting for you! The main level has an eat in kitchen and a formal dining area. The living area has a walk out to the backyard and a gas fireplace.
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmoor
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
Northgate
1004 Diamond Rim Drive
1004 Diamond Rim Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
218 Luxury Lane
218 Luxury Lane, Gleneagle, CO
4 bedroom 3 bath carefree living in Glen Eagle. Brand New Carpet - Don't miss this carefree living patio home in Glenn Eagle. close to I25 and the Air Force Academy.
Gleneagle
452 Fox Run Cir
452 Fox Run Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
Spacious home in Northgate features a gas fireplace, main level master bedroom, unfinished basement, fenced yard, and more! Property includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups. 3,619 sq. ft. of living space.
4675 Limestone Road
4675 Limestone Road, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022 To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.
Middle Creek
12513 Timberglen Terrace
12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining.
1025 Tari Drive
1025 Tari Drive, El Paso County, CO
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the bright open kitchen and stunning views. Master bedroom boasts a spacious attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Additional rooms are all very spacious with great light.
Flying Horse Ranch
13818 Firefall Court
13818 Firefall Court, Colorado Springs, CO
This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage ranch style home in Flying Horse. It has a lot of upgrades and spacious rooms, very open and airy floor plan. The master bedroom is on the main. Hoa will take care of the lawn care. D-20 schools.
Flying Horse Ranch
2523 Crooked Vine Court
2523 Crooked Vine Court, Colorado Springs, CO
Beautiful, incredibly spacious home in Flying Horse! Two-Story with walk out to a large deck and Pikes Peak Views out the back! Read the Supplemental Property Remarks for more! Features a curved staircase at entry that makes for a gorgeous grand
835 Third Street
835 3rd Street, Palmer Lake, CO
Live the Colorado dream. Immaculate home w/ 4-5 beds, office, 3 full baths. Mountain views from every window. Kitchen w/gorgeous new tile floors, new stove, DD refrigerator. Counter bar. New carpet.
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.
Middle Creek
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
611 Blue Ridge PT
611 Blue Ridge Pt, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2202 sqft
What a great home! - This is a beautiful home that you will love calling home! Great open floor plan that will lead to many enjoyable days and nights in front of the fireplace watching tv or enjoying the evening outside on the patio.
