3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:53 AM
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
10054 Nadine Lane
10054 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9543 Pearl Circle #102
9543 Pearl Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1400 sqft
9543 Pearl Circle #102 Available 08/01/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! Like Brand NEW - This huge 3 story townhome never ends!!! Parker town home with a bedroom with a full bathroom on the bottom level coming off the garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
7993 Kalispell Way
7993 South Kalispell Way, Dove Valley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Sought after Southcreek - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome in sought after community of Southcreek. Clean and well maintained. Large open living room/dining room with gleaming wood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
15596 Crystallo Drive
15596 Crystallo Drive, Stonegate, CO
15596 Crystallo Drive Available 08/01/20 Completely Updated 6 Bedroom Home in Stonegate - This home in the well sought after neighborhood of Stonegate has great curb appeal with mature landscaping and a covered porch leading up to the front door.
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9515 Longford Way
9515 Longford Way, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1495 sqft
9515 Longford Way Available 07/10/20 Amazing 3BD, 3BTH Home in Stonegate - Come see what this house has to offer!! Don’t miss out on the rare opportunity to rent a wonderful home in the very desirable Stonegate community! Great curb appeal on this
1 of 26
Last updated July 1 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17636 Hoyt Plaza
17636 Hoyt Place, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
~COMING SOON~ Available Fri. 06/26/20 Spacious multi-level home located in the well maintained Clarke Farms community. The house includes a family room with a large window and a lot of natural sunlight.
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
7921 S Xenia Ct
7921 South Xenia Court, Centennial, CO
Welcome to Willow Creek, a gorgeous neighborhood with miles of trails, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and tennis courts all included in rent.
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
15940 Savory Circle
15940 Savory Circle, Parker, CO
Gorgeous Parker home with 4 beds + study, and a newly-finished basement! Dogs okay, no cats. - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
8328 Phillips Pl
8328 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Location, location, location- This three bedroom with two and a half baths, and detached two car garage features a beautifully updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, slab granite counter tops, under mount stainless steel sink, and new Pergo
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
9623 Parramatta Place
9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2013 sqft
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
10878 Touchstone Loop
10878 Touchstone Loop, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2745 sqft
Welcome to a fantastic 3 bed 3 bath two story Parker home for sale in the award winning Stepping Stone community! Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive island, quartz counters and beautiful neutral flooring that carries
1 of 13
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
1 of 21
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #666
9059 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1376 sqft
Stunning 3BR/2BA luxury condo located in the Dry Creek Crossing community within walking distance to a light rail station and nearby to Park Meadows Mall and the Denver Tech Center.
1 of 24
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Lone Tree
8795 Mesquite Row
8795 Mesquite Row, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2100 sqft
This is a special property located in the Taos of Lone Tree Community and features custom decor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9355 Amison Circle
9355 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1439 sqft
Nice Townhome in pool community. Open and comfortable floor plan. Covered front porch and balcony. In-front street parking and 2 car tandem garage. Great location with easy C-470 highway access.
1 of 11
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17611 Hoyt Pl.
17611 Hoyt Place, Parker, CO
Multi-level home minutes from downtown Parker in the Douglas county school district. Up scale eat in kitchen with island and newer stainless steal appliances and light fixtures.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302
8420 Canyon Rim Trail, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1352 sqft
** Lower Rental Price ** Desirable Canyon Rim Condo on the 3rd floor, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, living room has a nook area perfect for a study.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek Vista
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement. * Cherry Creek School district. Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.
1 of 36
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
15585 Quarry Hill Drive
15585 Quarry Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
7951 S. Quince Way
7951 South Quince Way, Centennial, CO
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything! Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms
1 of 26
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Homestead in The Willows
6937 S Poplar Way
6937 South Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
Perfect Home near DTC: Prime location, bright four bedroom, four bathroom home with attached two car garage and great backyard. Close to Denver Tech Center, dining, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation.
