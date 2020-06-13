/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monument, CO
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2316 Creek Valley Circle
2316 Creek Valley Circle, Monument, CO
2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
728 Saber Creek Dr
728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th! This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16259 Windy Creek Dr
16259 Windy Creek Drive, Monument, CO
Awesome Ranch Style Home In Jackson Creek! - This lovely home is waiting for you! The main level has an eat in kitchen and a formal dining area. The living area has a walk out to the backyard and a gas fireplace.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Monument
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1025 Tari Drive
1025 Tari Drive, El Paso County, CO
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the bright open kitchen and stunning views. Master bedroom boasts a spacious attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Additional rooms are all very spacious with great light.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15655 Blue Pearl Court
15655 Blue Pearl Ct, Woodmoor, CO
IMMACULATE TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Metcalf Lane
147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees.
1 of 37
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
611 Blue Ridge PT
611 Blue Ridge Pt, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2202 sqft
What a great home! - This is a beautiful home that you will love calling home! Great open floor plan that will lead to many enjoyable days and nights in front of the fireplace watching tv or enjoying the evening outside on the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Monument
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Interquest
25 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1382 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trailridge
12 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4675 Limestone Road
4675 Limestone Road, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022 To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
12513 Timberglen Terrace
12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Interquest
1 Unit Available
2324 Shady Aspen Drive
2324 Shady Aspen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
Beautifully-maintained 2-story w/ quick commute to USAFA, I-25, Powers, N Academy & H83. Upgraded kitchen w/ glass mosaic backsplash & pantry. Tile & laminate floors throughout all living areas.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
1004 Diamond Rim Drive
1004 Diamond Rim Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
Similar Pages
Monument 1 BedroomsMonument 2 BedroomsMonument 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonument 3 BedroomsMonument Accessible Apartments
Monument Apartments with BalconyMonument Apartments with GarageMonument Apartments with GymMonument Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonument Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, CO