/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7317 Campstool Drive
7317 Campstool Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1474 sqft
Springs Ranch 2-Story with Central Air - Sunny open floor plan, 2-story (no basement), with central air, gas fireplace, window coverings throughout, kitchen appliances & pantry, upstairs laundry, and mountain views.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1894 Lanka Ln
1894 Lanka Lane, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home on the east side of town. Nice back fenced in patio area and a storage shed. See Video at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsuBy1IPz2i1hLZ8y-RolA5iCmbygHKtP
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1660 Peterson Rd
1660 Peterson Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1064 sqft
Ranch style home with central air, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage w/ large fenced backyard. Close to military bases, Falcon D-49 schools, 1,064 sq total sq ft. No pets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6565 Lonsdale Drive
6565 Lonsdale Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
ATTRACTIVE RANCH STYLE HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! Amenities Include: Vaulted/High Ceilings In Main Level Living Areas; Central Air Conditioning; Wood Burning Fireplace; Beautiful Custom Paver Patio & Sidewalk; Master Suite Has Two Walk-In
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2229 Moccassin Drive
2229 Moccassin Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
Spacious home on Large private lot back to ope space. Homes features A/C and De attached 2 Car Garage. Main level features 2 Large Living/Family rooms with Wood Fireplace, Updated Kitchen, Formal Dining Room & Half Bath.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6840 Chippewa rd - 1
6840 Chippewa Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1236 Commanchero Drive
1236 Commanchero Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1459 sqft
Fantastic bi-level home in Cimarron Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage. fully fenced yard, Hobby room or office located off of utility room.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3940 Ranch Bluff Court
3940 Ranch Bluff Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1837 sqft
3940 Ranch Bluff Court Available 07/10/20 3940 Ranch Bluff Court - Gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath and 2 car attached garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
728 Endeavor Way
728 Endeavor Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1557 sqft
$$$ Spring Rent Special $$$ - New Build in Patriot Park - This beautiful home is BRAND NEW, and features plank vinyl flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a wide-open main-level floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7770 Mountain Laurel Dr
7770 Mountain Laurel Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2156 sqft
7770 Mountain Laurel - This is a beautiful two story home with a large kitchen/dining room combination. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and all the appliances are included. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102
3976 Riviera Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo in Springs Ranch GATED community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in the " Hillsboro at Springs Ranch" located at the intersection of Peterson Rd and N.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
7160 Island Mist Point
7160 Island Mist Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2323 sqft
7160 Island Mist Point Available 07/10/20 Island Mist - Springs Ranch Model Home - This 3 Bed, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1765 Kimberly Place
1765 Kimberly Place, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1640 sqft
Eastside Rancher - This eastside 3 bedroom Rancher is all on one level. It has 1640 Sq Ft and a wood fireplace. It also has all appliance plus a washer and dryer and central air conditioning.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive Available 07/10/20 IMMACULATE 2 STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
5065 Stone Fence Drive
5065 Stone Fence Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2079 sqft
5065 Stone Fence Drive Available 07/10/20 5065 Stone Fence Drive - Beautiful two story in Stetson Ridge. This home is immaculate, open and bright.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2237 Riverwalk Parkway
2237 Riverwalk Parkway, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
2250 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You do not have to buy the house. You can choose just to rent.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3085 haystack Drive
3085 Haystack Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2371 sqft
Great Stucco home, 3 beds up, with a unfinished basement. Big back yard, back to open space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
Lovely 2 Story Home located near Military Bases Features 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, central a/c, & xeriscape front yard. Mostly hardwood or laminate floors throughout the home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4591 Range Creek Drive
4591 Range Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1155 sqft
This pet friendly ranch style home is located in highly sought after school district 49! Three bedrooms with two fully updated bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4248 Alder Springs View
4248 Alder Springs View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4248 Alder Springs View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7041 Enbrook Drive
7041 Embrook Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Available on 10/1/2020. Immaculate home in Powers area close to Peterson Air Force Base. 3,183 sqft with 4 bed/4 bath plus a loft and a bonus room with 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
7055 Blazing Trail Drive
7055 Blazing Trail Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Lovely 4 bed/3.
Similar Pages
Cimarron Hills 2 BedroomsCimarron Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCimarron Hills 3 BedroomsCimarron Hills Apartments with Balcony
Cimarron Hills Apartments with GarageCimarron Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCimarron Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO