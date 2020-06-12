/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 Grand Valley Dr
7330 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Stunning home with plenty of yard space and storage shed, close to amenities and minutes for the Mountain Post. Tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1-car garage, and a yard with a deck to enjoy.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
225 Hooper Ct
225 Hooper Court, Security-Widefield, CO
Large 5-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Security/Widefield. - Updated home with new interior paint and new flooring. Formal living room and dining room with an open kitchen which has been completely remodeled.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Judson St.
112 Judson Street, Security-Widefield, CO
112 Judson St. Available 07/01/20 Spacious rancher in quiet neighborhood. - Welcome to a spacious ranch style home, with a finished basement on a large lot. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4211 Little Rock View
4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
3472 Tail Wind Drive
3472 Tail Wind Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2 Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10973 Nolin Dr.
10973 Nolin Dr, Security-Widefield, CO
Brand New Home for Rent in Lorson Ranch - Beautiful 2 story, 5 bedroom/loft, 3 bath home has a 2 car garage and vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room. The home features a main level master bedroom with a five piece master bath suite.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
4964 Brant Road
4964 Brant Road, Security-Widefield, CO
4964 Brant Road Available 07/13/20 SPACIOUS RANCHER WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7355 Waterwheel St
7355 Waterwheel Street, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
7355 Waterwheel - 2 or 3 year Lease, Built in 1987, Group 2: Newer interior paint, plank flooring on main level, and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main level has formal living and dining room, kitchen with eating space, oak cabinets.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
5540 Almont Avenue
5540 Almont Avenue, Security-Widefield, CO
5540 Almont Ave. - Nicely updated rancher with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on a large lot! This home is 2100 s.f. and boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 in basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
4217 Arvol Cir
4217 Arvol Circle, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath home has been recently painted as well as new carpet. The front yard is zeroed scaped for low water usage. The large back yard is a great place to hang out and visit with friends on the back deck.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2226 Frontier Drive
2226 Frontier Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This unit has new carpet, new paint, and recently updated bathroom. This home boasts a large yard that is fully fenced. The front yard is xeriscape for low maintenance. Close to I25 for easy commute. Washer dryer hookups.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
63 Watson Boulevard
63 Watson Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1700 with a maintenance agreement. Visit https://newgenerationhomesco.com/application/ to fill out an application or review our company requirements.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
780 Stargate Drive
780 Stargate Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1937 sqft
SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! This Wonderful Home Is Located In Fountain Valley Ranch And Is Ready For Move-In! The Main Level Has Both: Living Room and Family Room; Large Breakfast Nook And Formal Dining Room; Beautiful
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6940 KETCHUM DR
6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out*
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6935 Grand Valley Drive
6935 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1812 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home near Ft. Carson - (RLNE4059790)
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
523 Upton Drive
523 Upton Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Quaint 2 story, 3 bedroom home located in Fountain Valley with community pool access.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
Similar Pages
Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Accessible Apartments
Security-Widefield Apartments with BalconySecurity-Widefield Apartments with GarageSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Parking