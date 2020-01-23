1225 Founders Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home across from Founders Green Park in Brunner Farm. This two story home features an open main floor with wood floors, reading nook, and tons of natural light. Upper level with 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets), including amazing master with additional study/nursery area. Additional room in basement for storage or rec room. Amazing front porch and back patio. Schedule your tour today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.