All apartments in Windsor
Find more places like 1225 Founders Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windsor, CO
/
1225 Founders Circle
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:08 PM

1225 Founders Circle

1225 Founders Cir · (720) 943-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Windsor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1225 Founders Cir, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home across from Founders Green Park in Brunner Farm. This two story home features an open main floor with wood floors, reading nook, and tons of natural light. Upper level with 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets), including amazing master with additional study/nursery area. Additional room in basement for storage or rec room. Amazing front porch and back patio. Schedule your tour today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Founders Circle have any available units?
1225 Founders Circle has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1225 Founders Circle have?
Some of 1225 Founders Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Founders Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Founders Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Founders Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Founders Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Founders Circle offer parking?
No, 1225 Founders Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Founders Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Founders Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Founders Circle have a pool?
No, 1225 Founders Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Founders Circle have accessible units?
No, 1225 Founders Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Founders Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Founders Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Founders Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Founders Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1225 Founders Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Windsor 1 BedroomsWindsor 3 Bedrooms
Windsor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWindsor Apartments with Pool
Windsor Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COBerthoud, CORanchettes, WYApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity