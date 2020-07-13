291 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Barths
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
26 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Fruitdale
10420 West 44th Avenue
10420 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
693 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Barths
6220 West 47th Avenue
6220 West 47th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Ranch Style Wheat Ridge Home with Enormous Backyard & Patio! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 9, 2020 with flexible start dates.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fruitdale
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barths
6110 W. 30th Ave.
6110 West 30th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2000 sqft
6110 W. 30th Ave. Available 07/28/20 Spacious Home with 2 Car Garage in quiet Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for a 2 year lease! 2,000 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Kipling
4699 Garrison Street
4699 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Come check out this beautiful, completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex! Be the first to enjoy the brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout! This duplex has great natural light, and spacious bedrooms with brand new fans on

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barths
3135 Saulsbury Street
3135 Saulsbury Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2008 sqft
3135 Saulsbury Street Available 08/10/20 Luxury Flooring! Incredible Remodeled House Close to Hayward Park! - 3135 Saulsbury St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 - Available 8/10! Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom/3 bath! Luxury flooring and new
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
12 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:07am
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,088
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
West Highland
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.

July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

