5061 Garrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9367550b1 ---- Cozy and charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Garrison Lakes. These units are rarely available! Great for a single family. Or just downsizing. This complex is well maintained, secluded, and park-like. Enjoy living right next to the park with a pond and minutes to shopping, dining, and public transportation. This is an ideal location you will fall in love with. This unit has been well taken care of. Good sized deck with a storage closet. This is a must see! Set up a showing today