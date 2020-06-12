All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 5061 Garrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
5061 Garrison Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5061 Garrison Street

5061 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5061 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Garrison Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9367550b1 ---- Cozy and charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Garrison Lakes. These units are rarely available! Great for a single family. Or just downsizing. This complex is well maintained, secluded, and park-like. Enjoy living right next to the park with a pond and minutes to shopping, dining, and public transportation. This is an ideal location you will fall in love with. This unit has been well taken care of. Good sized deck with a storage closet. This is a must see! Set up a showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 Garrison Street have any available units?
5061 Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 5061 Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5061 Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 Garrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 5061 Garrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 5061 Garrison Street offer parking?
No, 5061 Garrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5061 Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 Garrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 5061 Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5061 Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5061 Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5061 Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5061 Garrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5061 Garrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College