Location

4699 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Come check out this beautiful, completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex! Be the first to enjoy the brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout!

This duplex has great natural light, and spacious bedrooms with brand new fans on the ceilings. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the front living room or the large living space in the basement.

Spend your summer days on the back patio or playing in the large fenced in back yard with a garden plot great for vegetables. A brand new privacy fence was put in for your enjoyment. Parking is in a 1 car garage with extra spaces directly out front. This property comes with a large laundry room with a washer and dryer, as well as a swamp cooler.

Pets negotiable with owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Water, sewer, and trash are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4699 Garrison Street have any available units?
4699 Garrison Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4699 Garrison Street have?
Some of 4699 Garrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4699 Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
4699 Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4699 Garrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4699 Garrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 4699 Garrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 4699 Garrison Street offers parking.
Does 4699 Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4699 Garrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4699 Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 4699 Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 4699 Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 4699 Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4699 Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4699 Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

