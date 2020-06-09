4699 Garrison Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

Come check out this beautiful, completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex! Be the first to enjoy the brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout!



This duplex has great natural light, and spacious bedrooms with brand new fans on the ceilings. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the front living room or the large living space in the basement.



Spend your summer days on the back patio or playing in the large fenced in back yard with a garden plot great for vegetables. A brand new privacy fence was put in for your enjoyment. Parking is in a 1 car garage with extra spaces directly out front. This property comes with a large laundry room with a washer and dryer, as well as a swamp cooler.



Pets negotiable with owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Water, sewer, and trash are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT (7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.