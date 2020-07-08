3194 Ames Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Rare 1 Bed Duplex- Sloan's Lake, West Highlands



Virtual tour copy and paste:



https://youtu.be/_4v5Kp25IjI



NOT an apartment! Very rare Duplex,

Fireplace

Hardwood floors

Your own 2- two private fenced yards plus spacious front porch. Instead of being penned up in some 10+ unit apartment building you have your own spacious 1/2 duplex with tons of natural light. Out front enjoy the huge front porch (see photos). Inside enjoy a fire in your natural wood burning fireplace. Total of 7 large windows for tons of natural light. You even have a small dining area n addition to the living room. Private bedroom and walk in closet leads to retro bath with Clawfoot Tub!! Very unique. Kitchen features gas stove and unique storage. Plus you have your own unfinished basement with WD hookups to do your own laundry. No more laundromats.

Parking is excellent- off street in rear and right in front of your private walk. Nice yard to put your green thumb to work. Living here vs an apartment is night and day.

