Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPECIAL: If lease is signed by 6/15/20, you'll get $200 off your security deposit and $100 off first month's rent.



Newer 2 story home located in Wellington Downs, east of I-25. Convenient to Fort Collins, as well as Cheyenne. The 4 spacious bedrooms and the large laundry room are all located on the top floor. Both bathrooms offer full sized tubs. Fully drywalled, 3 car garage with additional work space/alcove (584 square feet). Unfinished basement (676 square feet) for extra storage.