Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7463 Final Turn Dr. Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in Wellington - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This gorgeous ranch-style, open concept home features a sizable great room that welcomes you as you enter through the front door! This property also features the following:



Built in 2017

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths

2 Car attached garage

Washer/dryer hookups

Eat-in kitchen

High efficiency furnace

3,032 total sq. feet including a massive unfinished basement

Fenced in landscaped backyard

Covered back patio

Sprinkler system

Tenant responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy for 7463 Final Turn Dr:

Small Dogs and Cats

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

$50 Monthly Pet Rent per pet



5/26/20 NH



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9340



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE3464475)