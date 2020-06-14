All apartments in Wellington
7463 Final Turn Dr.

Location

7463 Final Turn Dr, Wellington, CO 80549

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7463 Final Turn Dr. · Avail. Aug 14

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3032 sqft

Amenities

7463 Final Turn Dr. Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in Wellington - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This gorgeous ranch-style, open concept home features a sizable great room that welcomes you as you enter through the front door! This property also features the following:

Built in 2017
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths
2 Car attached garage
Washer/dryer hookups
Eat-in kitchen
High efficiency furnace
3,032 total sq. feet including a massive unfinished basement
Fenced in landscaped backyard
Covered back patio
Sprinkler system
Tenant responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy for 7463 Final Turn Dr:
Small Dogs and Cats
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet
$50 Monthly Pet Rent per pet

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9340

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

