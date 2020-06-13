All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3445 Polk Circle West

3445 Polk Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Polk Circle West, Wellington, CO 80549

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3445 Polk Circle West Available 08/05/20 Beautiful home in Wellington! - This lovely home in Wellington, CO is located in a quaint neighborhood and offers a large, fenced backyard and a white picket privacy fence in the front. This home not only provides 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, but also features central air, gas fireplace, hardwoods, and an attached 3 car garage.

The master bedroom has a view-thru fireplace between the room and tub, double vanity, and bright vaulted ceilings! A huge, finished basement and laundry room off the kitchen are just two of the great amenities included with this single-family residence.

Sorry - No pets are allowed at this property. Residents are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8
- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the Shelter in Place order that is in effect through 4/26/2020. We are still accepting application and encourage you to complete to secure a property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3825075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3445 Polk Circle West have any available units?
3445 Polk Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, CO.
What amenities does 3445 Polk Circle West have?
Some of 3445 Polk Circle West's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Polk Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Polk Circle West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Polk Circle West pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Polk Circle West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 3445 Polk Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Polk Circle West does offer parking.
Does 3445 Polk Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Polk Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Polk Circle West have a pool?
No, 3445 Polk Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Polk Circle West have accessible units?
No, 3445 Polk Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Polk Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Polk Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Polk Circle West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3445 Polk Circle West has units with air conditioning.

