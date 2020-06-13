Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning fireplace

3445 Polk Circle West Available 08/05/20 Beautiful home in Wellington! - This lovely home in Wellington, CO is located in a quaint neighborhood and offers a large, fenced backyard and a white picket privacy fence in the front. This home not only provides 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, but also features central air, gas fireplace, hardwoods, and an attached 3 car garage.



The master bedroom has a view-thru fireplace between the room and tub, double vanity, and bright vaulted ceilings! A huge, finished basement and laundry room off the kitchen are just two of the great amenities included with this single-family residence.



Sorry - No pets are allowed at this property. Residents are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the Shelter in Place order that is in effect through 4/26/2020. We are still accepting application and encourage you to complete to secure a property.



No Pets Allowed



