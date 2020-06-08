3124 Alybar Drive

Amenities
Available July 16th
Dog Negotiable - Sorry no cats
This is a new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Wellington. Some of the features include an attached garage, unfinished basement, central a/c, patio. Must See!
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management 970-420-2191 Ext. 3
$55.00 Application Fee Per Person
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 7/16/20
Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.