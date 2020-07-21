All apartments in Weld County
Location

910 Mt Shavano Avenue, Weld County, CO 80550

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HOME SWEET HOME The Overlook at Severance - Welcome Home. This brand new home features 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. Hardwood Floors in the kitchen and dining area. The great room, kitchen and dining are perfect for entertaining. Laundry room is upstairs by the bedrooms. Bonus Loft upstairs. Main Floor Study/Office.
The master suite features a large walk in closet and a 5 piece luxury bathroom.
BONUS 3 car garage

To set up a showing call Jana at 970-590-6068 or Trevor at 970-590-5178

(RLNE5362464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have any available units?
910 Mt. Shavano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weld County, CO.
What amenities does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have?
Some of 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
910 Mt. Shavano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weld County.
Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue offers parking.
Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have a pool?
No, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Mt. Shavano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
