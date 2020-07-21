910 Mt. Shavano Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HOME SWEET HOME The Overlook at Severance - Welcome Home. This brand new home features 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. Hardwood Floors in the kitchen and dining area. The great room, kitchen and dining are perfect for entertaining. Laundry room is upstairs by the bedrooms. Bonus Loft upstairs. Main Floor Study/Office.

The master suite features a large walk in closet and a 5 piece luxury bathroom.

BONUS 3 car garage



To set up a showing call Jana at 970-590-6068 or Trevor at 970-590-5178



(RLNE5362464)