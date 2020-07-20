431 Ptarmigan St

Amenities

Available 05/01/19 Live in this new build with many upgrades. 3200 sq ft of living space with a newly finished basement. Huge walk in closet in the master. Separate oversized tub and shower. Laundry room with hook ups. Main floor has a lovely open plan. Beautiful gas fireplace in living area. Lots of light throughout. Three car garage. State of the Art wifi sprinkler system. Covered patio. Fenced yard. Excellent neighborhood only 8 very scenic minutes east of Fort Collins. 20-25 minutes to Greely. Top of the line IB World School within walking distance, and in the other direction, a beautiful park. Come breathe the fresh air and enjoy the front range at its best.

Water distric covers water for yard use.



