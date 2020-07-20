All apartments in Weld County
431 Ptarmigan St
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

431 Ptarmigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 Ptarmigan Avenue, Weld County, CO 80550

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 05/01/19 Live in this new build with many upgrades. 3200 sq ft of living space with a newly finished basement. Huge walk in closet in the master. Separate oversized tub and shower. Laundry room with hook ups. Main floor has a lovely open plan. Beautiful gas fireplace in living area. Lots of light throughout. Three car garage. State of the Art wifi sprinkler system. Covered patio. Fenced yard. Excellent neighborhood only 8 very scenic minutes east of Fort Collins. 20-25 minutes to Greely. Top of the line IB World School within walking distance, and in the other direction, a beautiful park. Come breathe the fresh air and enjoy the front range at its best.
Water distric covers water for yard use.

(RLNE4685258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Ptarmigan St have any available units?
431 Ptarmigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weld County, CO.
What amenities does 431 Ptarmigan St have?
Some of 431 Ptarmigan St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Ptarmigan St currently offering any rent specials?
431 Ptarmigan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Ptarmigan St pet-friendly?
No, 431 Ptarmigan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weld County.
Does 431 Ptarmigan St offer parking?
Yes, 431 Ptarmigan St offers parking.
Does 431 Ptarmigan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Ptarmigan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Ptarmigan St have a pool?
No, 431 Ptarmigan St does not have a pool.
Does 431 Ptarmigan St have accessible units?
No, 431 Ptarmigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Ptarmigan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Ptarmigan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Ptarmigan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 431 Ptarmigan St has units with air conditioning.
