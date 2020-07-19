25090 County Rd 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available April 5th Pets negotiable with additional deposit. This is a nice 4 bed 3 bath home with a finished walk-out basement and a 3 car garage. It has wood floors on the main level, a wood burning fireplace, large deck with great views. If you like country living this property sits on a nice lot. Located just minutes East of Johnson's Corner. Must See! For more information or to schedule a showing please call Stegner Property Management at 970-235-0907. $55.00 Application Fee Per Person