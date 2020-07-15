All apartments in Weld County
Find more places like 10675 Durango Pl.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

10675 Durango Pl

10675 Durango Place · (303) 776-5156
Location

10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10675 Durango Pl · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration,
including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.

CHECK OUT THE NEW PICS AND VIDEO TOUR! https://youtu.be/16JuuzGa9gQ

3 bedroom home, 2.5 baths, loft area at top of stairs with washer/dryer closet.

Double car garage, air conditioned with gas forced air heating. 1371 square feet.

Kitchen has microwave hood & dishwasher and patio door to back yard.

Living Room 15.5x16.0
Dining & Kitchen 10.0x16.1
Loft 12.2x9.6
Master Bedroom 14.0x11.6, full bath, walk-in closet 4.9x4.9
Bedroom2 9.7x10.3
Bedroom3 10.1x10.7

Small fenced back yard with automatic sprinkler system with HOA provided water, small garden area, two fruit trees (apricot and peach) and a small block patio space for the spring, summer and fall.

Near to I-25 & US-119, great area for commuters. Near lots of fast food restaurants and banking.

12 month lease:

No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4756968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10675 Durango Pl have any available units?
10675 Durango Pl has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10675 Durango Pl have?
Some of 10675 Durango Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10675 Durango Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10675 Durango Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10675 Durango Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10675 Durango Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weld County.
Does 10675 Durango Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10675 Durango Pl offers parking.
Does 10675 Durango Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10675 Durango Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10675 Durango Pl have a pool?
No, 10675 Durango Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10675 Durango Pl have accessible units?
No, 10675 Durango Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10675 Durango Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10675 Durango Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10675 Durango Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10675 Durango Pl has units with air conditioning.
