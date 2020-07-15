Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration,

including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.



CHECK OUT THE NEW PICS AND VIDEO TOUR! https://youtu.be/16JuuzGa9gQ



3 bedroom home, 2.5 baths, loft area at top of stairs with washer/dryer closet.



Double car garage, air conditioned with gas forced air heating. 1371 square feet.



Kitchen has microwave hood & dishwasher and patio door to back yard.



Living Room 15.5x16.0

Dining & Kitchen 10.0x16.1

Loft 12.2x9.6

Master Bedroom 14.0x11.6, full bath, walk-in closet 4.9x4.9

Bedroom2 9.7x10.3

Bedroom3 10.1x10.7



Small fenced back yard with automatic sprinkler system with HOA provided water, small garden area, two fruit trees (apricot and peach) and a small block patio space for the spring, summer and fall.



Near to I-25 & US-119, great area for commuters. Near lots of fast food restaurants and banking.



12 month lease:



No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

303-776-5156

www.alertrealty.net

rent@alertrealty.net



No Pets Allowed



