Amenities
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration,
including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.
CHECK OUT THE NEW PICS AND VIDEO TOUR! https://youtu.be/16JuuzGa9gQ
3 bedroom home, 2.5 baths, loft area at top of stairs with washer/dryer closet.
Double car garage, air conditioned with gas forced air heating. 1371 square feet.
Kitchen has microwave hood & dishwasher and patio door to back yard.
Living Room 15.5x16.0
Dining & Kitchen 10.0x16.1
Loft 12.2x9.6
Master Bedroom 14.0x11.6, full bath, walk-in closet 4.9x4.9
Bedroom2 9.7x10.3
Bedroom3 10.1x10.7
Small fenced back yard with automatic sprinkler system with HOA provided water, small garden area, two fruit trees (apricot and peach) and a small block patio space for the spring, summer and fall.
Near to I-25 & US-119, great area for commuters. Near lots of fast food restaurants and banking.
12 month lease:
No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.
Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net
