8771 Dawson South

AVAILABLE DEC 15th - Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom top floor condo with a bonus loft area. This condo has been meticulously cared for and has new hard floors being installed in kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings in the living area, and laundry room with high-end washer and dryer. Like-new carpets being professionally cleaned for move in. Property features central A/C and heat. New photos coming soon after improvements are complete. First month's rent + security deposit required. Owner will consider small pet with refundable pet deposit.