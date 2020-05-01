All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 8760 Corona St Unit 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
8760 Corona St Unit 302
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8760 Corona St Unit 302

8760 Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
South Thornton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8760 Corona Street, Welby, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
online portal
Cozy 2BD, 1.5BA North Denver Condo with Loft Space and Parking - Conveniently located just off I-25, this cozy condo is within minutes from several shopping centers, parks and schools. In addition to the loft space and parking spots, the condo has access to a community pool. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/m6UhZNTINW8

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*One small dog is negotiable.
*Water, sewer and trash are included.
*Lease Initiation Fee: $250
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2853420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have any available units?
8760 Corona St Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have?
Some of 8760 Corona St Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 Corona St Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
8760 Corona St Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 Corona St Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have a pool?
Yes, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 has a pool.
Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8760 Corona St Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8760 Corona St Unit 302 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College