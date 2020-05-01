8760 Corona St Unit 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool online portal

Cozy 2BD, 1.5BA North Denver Condo with Loft Space and Parking - Conveniently located just off I-25, this cozy condo is within minutes from several shopping centers, parks and schools. In addition to the loft space and parking spots, the condo has access to a community pool. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/m6UhZNTINW8



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*One small dog is negotiable.

*Water, sewer and trash are included.

*Lease Initiation Fee: $250

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



