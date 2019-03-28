8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath in Thornton - Applications are processed at a first come first serve basis.



8559 Colorado Court comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Has plenty of living room and kitchen space. Includes an extra room outside the house that can be used as a work shop or extra storage. Located in the Riverdale Farms park.



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply ~

~Section 8 Welcome



303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: 88th Ave. & Welby Rd.



To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.



On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.



(RLNE3235136)