Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County

8559 Colorado Court · No Longer Available
Location

8559 Colorado Court, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath in Thornton - Applications are processed at a first come first serve basis.

8559 Colorado Court comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Has plenty of living room and kitchen space. Includes an extra room outside the house that can be used as a work shop or extra storage. Located in the Riverdale Farms park.

~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply ~
~Section 8 Welcome

303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: 88th Ave. & Welby Rd.

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

(RLNE3235136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have any available units?
8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have?
Some of 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County offer parking?
Yes, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County offers parking.
Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have a pool?
No, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have accessible units?
No, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 8559 Colorado Ct. Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.
