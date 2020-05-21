Available 06/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent - Property Id: 281959
Nice Single Family Home for rent with a large fenced back yard and huge shed for extra storage. Oversized two car garage. Beautiful wood floors. Air conditiong. Walking distance to new N line light rail station opening soon. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281959 Property Id 281959
(RLNE5786616)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8470 York St. have any available units?
8470 York St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8470 York St. have?
Some of 8470 York St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 York St. currently offering any rent specials?
8470 York St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 York St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8470 York St. is pet friendly.
Does 8470 York St. offer parking?
Yes, 8470 York St. offers parking.
Does 8470 York St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8470 York St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 York St. have a pool?
No, 8470 York St. does not have a pool.
Does 8470 York St. have accessible units?
No, 8470 York St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 York St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8470 York St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8470 York St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8470 York St. has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)