All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 8470 York St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
8470 York St.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

8470 York St.

8470 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8470 York Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent - Property Id: 281959

Nice Single Family Home for rent with a large fenced back yard and huge shed for extra storage. Oversized two car garage. Beautiful wood floors. Air conditiong. Walking distance to new N line light rail station opening soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281959
Property Id 281959

(RLNE5786616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8470 York St. have any available units?
8470 York St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8470 York St. have?
Some of 8470 York St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8470 York St. currently offering any rent specials?
8470 York St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 York St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8470 York St. is pet friendly.
Does 8470 York St. offer parking?
Yes, 8470 York St. offers parking.
Does 8470 York St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8470 York St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 York St. have a pool?
No, 8470 York St. does not have a pool.
Does 8470 York St. have accessible units?
No, 8470 York St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 York St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8470 York St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8470 York St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8470 York St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College