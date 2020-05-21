8470 York St.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent - Property Id: 281959



Nice Single Family Home for rent with a large fenced back yard and huge shed for extra storage. Oversized two car garage. Beautiful wood floors. Air conditiong. Walking distance to new N line light rail station opening soon.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281959

Property Id 281959



(RLNE5786616)