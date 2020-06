Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A great option for a first-time buyer or investor seeking affordable homes. This home comes with two off-street parking spots, a huge covered patio, and a great sized yard. Inside are a large living and kitchen space, two spacious bedrooms including a master suite and even a laundry room. This home will not last long.