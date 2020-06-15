All apartments in Welby
8244 Ladean Street Adams County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8244 Ladean Street Adams County

8244 Ladean Street · (303) 444-7368 ext. 3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8244 Ladean Street, Welby, CO 80229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8244 Ladean Street Adams County · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom!!!! - 8244 Ladean St is a house in Denver, CO 80229. This 960 square foot house sits on a 7,853 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Coronado Hills Elementary School, Monterey Community School and Mc Elwain Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are 5280 Custom Food Trucks and Mi Pueblo Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Boyer's Coffee Co.. Nearby restaurants include La Flor De Michoacan, Chubby's and Domino's Pizza. 8244 Ladean St is near North Side Park, Prairie Gateway Open Space and Saint Charles Place Park.

~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Pets okay upon approval. (Fees apply) Section 8 Welcome

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1879175?source=marketing

For more questions please call: 303-444 Rent (7368)
Located Near: Explrador Calle & 83rd Place

(RLNE5359904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have any available units?
8244 Ladean Street Adams County has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have?
Some of 8244 Ladean Street Adams County's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8244 Ladean Street Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
8244 Ladean Street Adams County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 Ladean Street Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County offer parking?
Yes, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County does offer parking.
Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have a pool?
No, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have accessible units?
No, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8244 Ladean Street Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 8244 Ladean Street Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.
