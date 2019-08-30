7969 York St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access

This 2nd story townhouse offers a naturally well lit living room with a large window and sliding door to a wrap around balcony. Galley style kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher with a breakfast bar opening up to the dining area. Down the hall you will find nicely sized bedrooms with deep closet space and a full bathroom. New swamp cooler was installed last summer and NO neighbors below you! The property sits above the 1 car attached garage that is included. Community includes swimming pool, basketball courts, guest parking and common grounds maintenance. Property sits close to shopping, public transportation with quick interstate access only 15 min from downtown Denver! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com