7969 York St
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

7969 York St

7969 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

7969 York Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
This 2nd story townhouse offers a naturally well lit living room with a large window and sliding door to a wrap around balcony. Galley style kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher with a breakfast bar opening up to the dining area. Down the hall you will find nicely sized bedrooms with deep closet space and a full bathroom. New swamp cooler was installed last summer and NO neighbors below you! The property sits above the 1 car attached garage that is included. Community includes swimming pool, basketball courts, guest parking and common grounds maintenance. Property sits close to shopping, public transportation with quick interstate access only 15 min from downtown Denver! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7969 York St have any available units?
7969 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 7969 York St have?
Some of 7969 York St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7969 York St currently offering any rent specials?
7969 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7969 York St pet-friendly?
No, 7969 York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welby.
Does 7969 York St offer parking?
Yes, 7969 York St offers parking.
Does 7969 York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7969 York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7969 York St have a pool?
Yes, 7969 York St has a pool.
Does 7969 York St have accessible units?
No, 7969 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 7969 York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7969 York St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7969 York St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7969 York St does not have units with air conditioning.
