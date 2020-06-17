All apartments in Timnath
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5115 5th Ave

5115 Fifth Avenue · (970) 227-3990
Location

5115 Fifth Avenue, Timnath, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Personality plus with fantastic location - Property Id: 307809

Super cute and tidy one bedroom home in quiet small town country style location yet easy access to Harmony corridor and Old Town Fort Collins. Wood floors throughout, 3/4 bath, washer, dryer, refrigerator, + electric range/oven. Small private court yard and shed for storage. Off street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5115-5th-ave-timnath-co/307809
Property Id 307809

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 5th Ave have any available units?
5115 5th Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5115 5th Ave have?
Some of 5115 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5115 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5115 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timnath.
Does 5115 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5115 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 5115 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 5115 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5115 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5115 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
